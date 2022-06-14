Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.67-11.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

