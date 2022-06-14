Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.05, but opened at $72.71. Oracle shares last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 132,069 shares traded.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oracle to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

