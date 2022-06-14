Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

