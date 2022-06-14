Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

