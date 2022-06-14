Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,284,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 1,990,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.6 days.
MXCHF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)
