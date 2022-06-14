Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,284,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 1,990,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 558.6 days.

MXCHF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

