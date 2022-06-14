Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.71. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.
About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.
