Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
See Also
