Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. Organovo has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Organovo by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

