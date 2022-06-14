Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Up 52.4% in May

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 141,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ORGS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,270. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.91. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.
Orgenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
