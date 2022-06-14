Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in May

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Orica stock remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica (Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.