OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OriginClear stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 347,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,842. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,217.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. OriginClear had a net margin of 265.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

