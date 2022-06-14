Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Orla Mining stock traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85.
About Orla Mining (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
