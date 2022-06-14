Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 85,821 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.55.
ORLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $874.28 million, a PE ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.
Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
