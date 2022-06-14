Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 85,821 shares.The stock last traded at $3.54 and had previously closed at $3.55.

ORLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $874.28 million, a PE ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

