Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Cormark

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s current price.

TSE OLA traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 374,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,094. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.26.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$49.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

