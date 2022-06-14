Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.78.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 174,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5514915 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

