OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.67

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

