Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTSKY remained flat at $$16.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 181,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,742. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

