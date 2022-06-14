Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.20 ($5.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

OUTKY stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.