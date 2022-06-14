Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s previous close.

OM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $975.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $56,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,694 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.