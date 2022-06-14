Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Outset Medical stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $975.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $40,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 899,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

