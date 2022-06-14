Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$73.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

