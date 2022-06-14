Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$73.31 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$28.10 and a 12-month high of C$79.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.