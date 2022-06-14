Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $72.00. 95,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,280,981 shares.The stock last traded at $54.92 and had previously closed at $56.79.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,985 shares of company stock worth $2,319,607. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.