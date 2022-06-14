Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $427.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 427 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 153590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451 ($5.47).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($12.99) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.75) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of £412.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 541.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 783.48.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 571 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,086.57 ($17,097.43). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888.20 ($24,139.09).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

