Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

OXBDF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

