Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OXM opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 230,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $4,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

