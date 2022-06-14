Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.70 Per Share

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($25.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 29.26. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($34.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,203.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,237.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital raised shares of Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.56) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

