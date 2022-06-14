Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th.
PCRX stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,386.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
