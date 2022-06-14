Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

PCRX stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.89. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,386.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

