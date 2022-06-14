Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $67,875.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,386.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

