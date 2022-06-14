Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $51.13. 13,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.
In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
