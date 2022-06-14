Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.95 and last traded at $51.13. 13,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

