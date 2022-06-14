PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.27

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

