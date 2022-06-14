Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PTN opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
