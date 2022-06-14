Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to B at TheStreet

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

