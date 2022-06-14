Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to B at TheStreet

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
PAM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
