Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 263,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

PAM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

