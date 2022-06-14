Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.78 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £379.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.96.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.