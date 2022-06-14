Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.56

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 142623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

