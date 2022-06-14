Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 118000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Pancontinental Resources Company Profile (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

