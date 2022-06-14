Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $310.36

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.36 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 318,423 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.