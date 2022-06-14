Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $310.36

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 310.36 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 318,423 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.47.
About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)
Recommended Stories
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.