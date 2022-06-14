Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.02

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.02 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 90.55 ($1.10), with a volume of 6,019,605 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a market cap of £723.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.