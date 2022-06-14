Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.83

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $15.38. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 964 shares changing hands.

FNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

