Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.40

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PAG opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 619 ($7.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.27.
PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
