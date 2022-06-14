Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Gap Down to $42.91

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.91, but opened at $41.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%.

About Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

