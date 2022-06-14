Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Park Aerospace has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.0% annually over the last three years.

PKE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. 64,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.76. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

