Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.32

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.32 and last traded at C$31.34, with a volume of 33774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.79.

PLC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.81.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.18.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.