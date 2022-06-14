Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.98

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 90401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$244.77 million and a PE ratio of -72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.
Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
