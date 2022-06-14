Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.88. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total value of C$505,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Insiders have sold 44,646 shares of company stock worth $1,559,995 in the last 90 days.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
