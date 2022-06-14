Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

TSE PKI opened at C$36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.88. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3400001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,995.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

