Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of PTNR opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

