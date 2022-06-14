Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of PTNR opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Partner Communications has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.27.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
