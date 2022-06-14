Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading 11.1% Higher

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Pascal Biosciences Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid designed to restore the immunogenicity of tumor cells with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

