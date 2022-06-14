Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938,027 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

